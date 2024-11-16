KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 30.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

