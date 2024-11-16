KBC Group NV Has $22.26 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,214 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after buying an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

