KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $689,812,000 after buying an additional 662,681 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $673,387,000 after buying an additional 759,427 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $122.10.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

