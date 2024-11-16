KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, August 19th.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of KALA BIO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 9,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,803. KALA BIO has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -2.13.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.50. Sell-side analysts expect that KALA BIO will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KALA BIO

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO comprises about 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SR One Capital Management LP owned approximately 15.76% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

