Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233.50 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.90). 44,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 27,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.87).

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company has a market capitalization of £33.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71.

About Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

