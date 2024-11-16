Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1,885.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,370 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Juniper Networks worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.50 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

