JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLLD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.75% of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

