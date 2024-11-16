Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,626,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 87,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. 11,328,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

