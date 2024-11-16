JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,577,315.52. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,549 shares of company stock valued at $115,477,194 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

