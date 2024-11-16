Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Price Target to $8.00

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $8.99.
Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $417.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 47.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Hafnia will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.
