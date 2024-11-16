JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

JD Bancshares Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

JD Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

