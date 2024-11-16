Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for 2.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBBB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:JBBB opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.