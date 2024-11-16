Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.77 and last traded at C$35.73, with a volume of 52938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWEL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

In related news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54. Also, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total transaction of C$276,373.04. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

