iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 354,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

