iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is LJI Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.6% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.48. 37,930,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,117,063. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.15 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average is $213.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

