iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Down 30.3% in October

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TCHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. 1,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

