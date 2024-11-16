iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the October 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 264,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,398. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
