iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the October 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 264,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,398. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

