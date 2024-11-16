iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 48.6% in October

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the October 15th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,959. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.