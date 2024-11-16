iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $588.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.19 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

