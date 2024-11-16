iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,646,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,671,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

