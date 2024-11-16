Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,524 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,854,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

