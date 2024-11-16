Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 157,991 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,910.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 41,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

