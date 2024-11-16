Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 10,733 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after acquiring an additional 278,283 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $35,884,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 336.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,097 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after buying an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. This represents a 36.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,787.48. The trade was a 15.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $1,658,259 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

SSD stock opened at $180.37 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.