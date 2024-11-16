Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.29 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.11 ($0.24). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 38,851 shares trading hands.

Iofina Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.29.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

See Also

