Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 128,602 shares.The stock last traded at $102.10 and had previously closed at $102.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

