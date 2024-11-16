Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 22.95% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. 649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $35.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

