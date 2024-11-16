Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $204.35 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.44 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

