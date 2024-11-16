Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Stock Position Raised by Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF makes up 7.9% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVI. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

