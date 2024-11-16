Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,858,000 after acquiring an additional 664,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,660,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 355,160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,435,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,149,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after buying an additional 163,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 928,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 469,777 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 162,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

