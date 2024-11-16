Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Down 46.7% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 362,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 734,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,192 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,786,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 377,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,918. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.