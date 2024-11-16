Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) is Straight Path Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 486,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 144,945 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,334,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 307,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,918. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

