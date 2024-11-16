Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:ICLO)

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICLO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 452,996 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

