Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:ICLO)

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ICLO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 452,996 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
