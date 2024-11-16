Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $527.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.29 and its 200-day moving average is $457.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.02 and a 1-year high of $544.38.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.