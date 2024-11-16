Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

