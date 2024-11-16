Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

