Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $317.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $332.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

