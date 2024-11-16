Intellectus Partners LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $458.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $170.62 and a fifty-two week high of $489.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.