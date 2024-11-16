Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.7 %

INTC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

