Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $147.28 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

