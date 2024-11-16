Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $358,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,076.42. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 198.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

