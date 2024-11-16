Insider Selling: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) VP Sells $270,245.43 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in FMC by 186.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.