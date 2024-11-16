Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,103,280. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $90,968.20.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of SQ stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.48. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Block from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
