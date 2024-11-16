Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Sells 44,621 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 44,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $151,711.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,173,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,210.20. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,217,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 774,114 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 53.8% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 747,743 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 381,308 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 245.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 378,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 268,802 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

