Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $1,297,650.98 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,297,650.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,485,172.06. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, William Scott Martin sold 25,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $3,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, William Scott Martin sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,755,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $567,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in BancFirst by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

