Insider Buying: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Purchases 19,500 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin T. Conroy purchased 19,500 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

