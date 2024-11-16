Insider Buying: Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Buys A$61,394.32 in Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,394.32 ($39,609.24).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 9,333 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$7,093.08 ($4,576.18).

On Monday, November 4th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 17,735 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$13,478.60 ($8,695.87).

On Friday, November 1st, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 102,405 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$77,827.80 ($50,211.48).

On Friday, October 25th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 41,492 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$31,533.92 ($20,344.46).

On Friday, October 18th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 9,850 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,486.00 ($4,829.68).

On Tuesday, October 1st, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 478 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$362.80 ($234.07).

On Monday, September 23rd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 363 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$271.89 ($175.41).

On Thursday, September 19th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 16,175 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,131.25 ($7,826.61).

On Monday, September 16th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 445 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$332.86 ($214.75).

On Friday, September 13th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 15,000 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,250.00 ($7,258.06).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

