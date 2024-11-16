InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on IPO. Noble Financial upgraded shares of InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Stock Performance
InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of C$41.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InPlay Oil
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.