InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IPO. Noble Financial upgraded shares of InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE:IPO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.73. 82,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$155.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.37.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of C$41.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.