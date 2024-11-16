ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.01 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

