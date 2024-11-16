Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Kalpana Raina Sells 3,369 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Director Kalpana Raina sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $11,286.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,283.55. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kalpana Raina also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of Information Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $63,715.05.
Shares of III opened at $3.35 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.38 million, a P/E ratio of -47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 293,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on III shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
