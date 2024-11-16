Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Kalpana Raina Sells 18,795 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Director Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $63,715.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,324.79. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kalpana Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Kalpana Raina sold 3,369 shares of Information Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $11,286.15.

III opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.97. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a P/E ratio of -47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Singular Research raised Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

